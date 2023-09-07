St. Paul's Anglican School pupils forced to swear by water deity over teacher's stolen phone

According to the disturbed woman, her ward had left for school to write an examination on the morning of Monday while she had also left for work. Upon returning home at about 10 p.m., she met her ward in a distraught condition with difficulty sleeping. When she enquired, the child then recounted how they were made to swear by the water deity to prove that they did not have a hand in the stealing of the teacher’s phone.

The woman added that she became worried after learning about the incident and contacted the “master” and he confirmed that the pupils were indeed forced to swear by the said deity without recourse to their parents and guardians.

The woman went further to express concern about the fact that the St. Paul's Anglican Basic School which is supposed to be a mission school and train children in line with Christian principles would compel them to swear by a deity.