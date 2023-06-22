The collision occurred in Pickens County around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.
Tragic crash claims lives of two Ghanaian graduate students in the US
In a devastating accident involving a car and an SUV, two individuals lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries, as reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Recommended articles
Alberta Oduraa Quartey, 23, a Telecommunication Engineer graduate from KNUST and Abena Gyamfua, 31, both residents of Clemson, were tragically killed due to blunt force trauma, as confirmed by Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley.
Quartey and Gyamfua were passengers in a 2006 BMW sedan traveling south on S.C. 11 when it collided with a 2021 Jeep SUV traveling north near the intersection with Elizabeth Drive.
The driver of the SUV, as well as the driver and another passenger in the car, were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, Pye mentioned. Further updates on their conditions were not provided.
Seat belt usage by the individuals involved in the crash remains unknown.
The cause of the collision is currently under investigation by the Highway Patrol, and no additional details have been released regarding its circumstances.
Clemson University said both Quartey and Gyamfua were graduate students from Ghana, WYFF reported.
LinkedIn profiles of the victims indicated that Quartey was pursuing a PhD in electrical engineering, while Gyamfua was enrolled in a master's program in education.
Chris Miller, Vice President and Dean of Students at Clemson, conveyed the university's grief and mourning in response to the tragic deaths, as reported by WYFF.
Oduraa Quartey was a YouTuber and content creator whose focus was on sharing tips on studying in the USA.
She was into her 11 month in the USA as a student.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh