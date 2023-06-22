Tragic crash claims lives of two Ghanaian graduate students in the US

Alberta Oduraa Quartey, 23, a Telecommunication Engineer graduate from KNUST and Abena Gyamfua, 31, both residents of Clemson, were tragically killed due to blunt force trauma, as confirmed by Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley.

Quartey and Gyamfua were passengers in a 2006 BMW sedan traveling south on S.C. 11 when it collided with a 2021 Jeep SUV traveling north near the intersection with Elizabeth Drive.

The driver of the SUV, as well as the driver and another passenger in the car, were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, Pye mentioned. Further updates on their conditions were not provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seat belt usage by the individuals involved in the crash remains unknown.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation by the Highway Patrol, and no additional details have been released regarding its circumstances.

Clemson University said both Quartey and Gyamfua were graduate students from Ghana, WYFF reported.

LinkedIn profiles of the victims indicated that Quartey was pursuing a PhD in electrical engineering, while Gyamfua was enrolled in a master's program in education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Miller, Vice President and Dean of Students at Clemson, conveyed the university's grief and mourning in response to the tragic deaths, as reported by WYFF.

Oduraa Quartey was a YouTuber and content creator whose focus was on sharing tips on studying in the USA.