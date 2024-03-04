The bizarre occurrence began when a victim of robbery sought the intervention of a well-known witch doctor to recover a stolen television set and mattress. In a dramatic turn of events captured on video and later shared by a Ghanaian X page, EDHUB, the thief was seen running through the streets, desperately clutching the pilfered items while being relentlessly attacked by the bees.
TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items
A sensational incident unfolded in Uganda as a thief faced an unexpected and painful consequence for his actions. Overwhelmed by a swarm of bees unleashed by a local fetish priest, the thief found himself compelled to return the stolen items to their rightful owner.
"After being consulted by a victim whose TV and mattress were stolen, a witch doctor in Uganda sent bees to arrest the thief in broad daylight. The thief who couldn't endure the agony anymore carried the stolen items and searched for the owner," read the caption accompanying the shared video.
In the footage, the young man, visibly distressed and in pain from the bee stings, sprinted through the streets as a crowd of onlookers trailed behind, capturing the extraordinary scene on their mobile phones.
It became evident that the thief was driven not by his own will, but by the urgent need to rid himself of the torment inflicted by the bees. With every step, he sought relief from the relentless assault of the insects, his sole focus on delivering the stolen goods and escaping their wrath.
The incident has since sparked widespread discussion and speculation, drawing attention to the unusual methods employed by some individuals seeking justice or retribution in the face of criminal acts. While reactions to the video vary, it serves as a stark reminder of the diverse beliefs and practices that shape communities across the globe.
