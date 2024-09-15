Video: Content creator chews Cedi note in a skit

The act has been criticised as disrespectful and irresponsible, with many calling for legal action against the content creator.

Bobrisky’s Currency Controversy

This incident is reminiscent of a similar controversy involving Nigerian social media personality Bobrisky. Some time ago, Bobrisky was jailed for a currency-related offence after a video surfaced showing him spraying naira notes at an event.

The act of spraying money, while a common practice at celebrations in Nigeria, is considered illegal by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which views it as a form of currency abuse. Bobrisky’s case drew significant media attention and highlighted the legal repercussions of mishandling currency.

His imprisonment served as a warning to others about the importance of respecting national symbols and adhering to financial regulations.

The parallels between Bobrisky’s case and the recent incident involving the cedi note have left Ghanaians anticipating the next move from relevant authorities.

Bank of Ghana Warns Against Misuse of Currency Notes

The Bank of Ghana, in 2023, issued a warning to the public to refrain from using cedi banknotes as decorations in bouquets and hampers when presenting gifts to others.

It said the currency was issued to be used as a medium of exchange for the purchase of goods and services.

The Director of the Currency Department at the central bank, Mr Dominic Owusu, said that any other use of the currency was illegal and subject to prosecution. He said the bank had noticed that some people were using the cedi notes as bouquets and hampers as gifts during weddings, birthdays, and other celebrations, a practice he said must be stopped.