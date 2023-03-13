We’ll close down nonperforming schools and redistribute students – Education Minister warns

The aim of the annual event was for the ministry to share with the heads of TVET and CHASS the current state of education in the country, discuss new developments in the sector and answer questions on issues affecting them.

According to citinewsroom.com, Dr Adwutwum bemoaned how some schools consistently score zero to ten percent pass rate and their students graduate only to become a burden to their parents instead of furthering their education.

He added that the existence of the nonperforming schools is a financial burden to the government, so if they remain nonperforming, it only makes sense to close them down to avoid wastage of resources.

The meetings were in two batches and all SHS heads attended on Saturday while Principals of TVET institutions across the country also attended on Sunday.