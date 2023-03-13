He reportedly said this over the weekend when he addressed the two institutions in Kumasi on Saturday and Sunday.
We’ll close down nonperforming schools and redistribute students – Education Minister warns
The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has warned that nonperforming schools risk being closed down and the students redistributed to other schools if the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and Principals of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutions do not put measures in place to improve the outcomes of their examinations.
Recommended articles
The aim of the annual event was for the ministry to share with the heads of TVET and CHASS the current state of education in the country, discuss new developments in the sector and answer questions on issues affecting them.
According to citinewsroom.com, Dr Adwutwum bemoaned how some schools consistently score zero to ten percent pass rate and their students graduate only to become a burden to their parents instead of furthering their education.
READ ALSO: Soldiers flog 10-year-old girl for crying as her father is brutalised – Barker-Vormawor alleges
He added that the existence of the nonperforming schools is a financial burden to the government, so if they remain nonperforming, it only makes sense to close them down to avoid wastage of resources.
The meetings were in two batches and all SHS heads attended on Saturday while Principals of TVET institutions across the country also attended on Sunday.
The minister commended the heads of TVET institutions and CHASS for their contribution to the transformation of education in the country. He went on further to pledge that his ministry will continue providing the needed resources to make teaching and learning effective.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh