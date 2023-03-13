ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

We’ll close down nonperforming schools and redistribute students – Education Minister warns

Andreas Kamasah

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has warned that nonperforming schools risk being closed down and the students redistributed to other schools if the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and Principals of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutions do not put measures in place to improve the outcomes of their examinations.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum
Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

He reportedly said this over the weekend when he addressed the two institutions in Kumasi on Saturday and Sunday.

Recommended articles

The aim of the annual event was for the ministry to share with the heads of TVET and CHASS the current state of education in the country, discuss new developments in the sector and answer questions on issues affecting them.

According to citinewsroom.com, Dr Adwutwum bemoaned how some schools consistently score zero to ten percent pass rate and their students graduate only to become a burden to their parents instead of furthering their education.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Soldiers flog 10-year-old girl for crying as her father is brutalised – Barker-Vormawor alleges

He added that the existence of the nonperforming schools is a financial burden to the government, so if they remain nonperforming, it only makes sense to close them down to avoid wastage of resources.

The meetings were in two batches and all SHS heads attended on Saturday while Principals of TVET institutions across the country also attended on Sunday.

The minister commended the heads of TVET institutions and CHASS for their contribution to the transformation of education in the country. He went on further to pledge that his ministry will continue providing the needed resources to make teaching and learning effective.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File photo (Ghanaian chief)

28-year-old lady dragged to chief’s palace for sucking 5-month-old boy's penis

I’ve been selling clients' sperms for 4 years – Ghanaian mother drops scary secrets

I’ve been selling clients' sperms for 4 years – Ghanaian mother drops scary secrets [Video]

Eliyu Simiyu

Self-proclaimed ‘Jesus Christ’ runs to police station as locals allegedly plan to 'crucify' him

Man beaten to death by a mob for attempting to steal ‘VIP’ bus

Man beaten to death by a mob for attempting to steal ‘VIP’ bus