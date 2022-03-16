‘What do you know about competence?’ Mahama’s question to Bawumia in 2015 resurfaces

The criticism and the incompetence tag became so widespread that when the now-former president decided to react, he said that people who had never gotten near the presidency had no locus to criticise him.

"All of you guys have never ever come near the Presidency before. You know what it means to be President?

"And you stand and say ‘incompetent Mahama administration’, 'Incompetent Mahama administration'.

"What do you know about competence?" Mr. Mahama asked in 2015.

Interestingly, now that the New Patriotic Party government led by two of Mahama’s fiercest critics at the time finds itself in a worse economic trouble, his angry reaction to them at the time has emerged on social media.

An NDC communicator, Yayra Koku shared quotes from Mahama’s 2015 reaction to his critics on Facebook and it has got many Ghanaians reacting.

Some people say Mahama was spot on and President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia’s past statements are haunting their administration now.

Currently, fuel prices have risen several times this year alone, which has shot up the prices at the pumps, prices of food stuff have skyrocketed, transport costs have also increased, among other things that have worsened the cost of living in Ghana.