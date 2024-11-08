Wife files for divorce over husband's frequent outings with friends without her

Husband added that he's still interested in the marriage and does not want any divorce.
Amope told the court that she is tired of the marriage and wants a divorce because her husband likes hanging out with friends and travelling to other parts of the state to spend weeks with friends without asking about her.
She added that when the husband eventually returns home, he gets angry at every little issue and beats her up mercilessly. However, the husband, Ahmed Ishola, a carpenter, said he is still interested in the marriage and does not want any divorce.
Meanwhile, the Presiding Judge, Idris Etsu, has however adjourned the case until November 15 for judgement.