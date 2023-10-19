Woman, 38, sentenced to death for brutally killing husband to claim insurance money

The deceased, Sukhjit Singh, 34, was reportedly on a holiday at his mother's house in Banda, southeast of India’s Delhi, on July 28, 2016, with his wife and two children to see relatives and meet up with Gurpreet Singh, who he attended school with when he met his tragic death.

It is reported that the convict conspired with her husband’s childhood friend, Gurpreet, whom she was having an affair with, to kill him and claim his insurance coverage.

At the time of the murder, Mann’s older son, Arjun, who did not consume the poisoned meal with his father and his younger brother was awake and witnessed it all.

The young man who was just 14 years old at the time reportedly told the court that Gurpreet hit his father on the head with a hammer before his mother who had been sleeping in a bed next to him (father) slit his throat with a knife.

Mann was arrested in her mother-in-law’s home after the bloody knife used for the killing was found in the nearby bushes by police investigators. Gurpreet on the other hand, was arrested while trying to board a flight back to Dubai.

A court found both Mann and her illicit lover Gurpreet guilty of murder and the offence of criminal acts. While she was sentenced to death, Gurpreet Singh was sentenced to life in prison with a fine of 10,000 rupees (£98.75).

After the court ruling, the deceased mother spoke to journalists outside the court and expressed satisfaction.

“I feel relieved. My prayers were answered, and I got what I was expecting from the court. I was demanding capital punishment for Ramandeep so that no mother’s child dies like this,” the elderly woman is quoted to have said.