Woman divorces first husband, gets killed by new husband 6 months after marriage

Her marriage to the new man was barely six months before he killed her, reports say.

After she returned from the burial, the couple got into a heated argument, and the man attacked her to death before fleeing.

“When she returned, they had a bitter exchange. The cause of the murder is believed to be an accusation of infidelity. Domestic violence dominated throughout the period they were together,” Immaculate Alaso, a police spokesperson in Uganda’s Bukedi North is quoted to have said.

Police investigations have been launched into the incident.

In related news, a bitter fetish priest, Togbe Gadefia who could not accept the fact that his ex-girlfriend would be getting married to another man this weekend attacked and inflicted life-threatening machete wounds on her.

The bloody incident reportedly occurred at Asamankese in the Eastern region and the victim is currently hospitalized while the assailant turned himself in to the police.

Rakia Huseini, the victim, was taken urgently to the government hospital in Asamankese but was later transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

25-year-old Rakia, 25 and Togbe Gadefia were lovers before she ended their relationship so she could wed a Muslim.

The jilted man, who resides in the Asamankese suburb of Krofoforomu, was very hurt and tried everything she could to win her sweetheart back, but to no avail.

On September 11, 2023, at about 9:00 p.m., he laid ambush and attacked her with a machete after learning that the ex-lover was getting married this weekend to another man.

Gadefia had tried to cut off the victim’s head but she blocked it with her hand, resulting in the amputation of her forearm in the process.

Additionally, the attacker used the machete to cut off the ex-girlfriend's patella (kneecap) before fleeing from the scene.