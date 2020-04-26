Ghana Meteo hints on thunderstorms and rain in coastal, middle sectors

The storms, according to the GMA will occur between the hours of 0730GMT – 1300GMT on Sunday, April 26, 2020, and it is expected to be accompanied by moderate to strong winds.

The GMA said this in a press statement it released.

The report added that "General cloudiness is expected over the Northern half of the country with occasional rains."

"A moderate to heavy rainstorm observed today 26th April 2020 @ 0600GMT on the Southern borders of Togo and Benin is expected to move westwards and affect most places in the coastal belt and parts of the middle sector of Ghana with thunderstorms and rain between the hours of 0730GMT – 1300GMT," the warning reads.

Places that will be affected by the thunderstorms and rain include; Aflao, Akatsi, Ho, Kpetoe, Juapong, Dzodze, Somanya, Ada, Prampram, Tema, Aburi, Madina, Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Nsawam and Suhum.

The rest are; Koforidua, Begoro, Nkawkaw, Kpong, Kade , Swedru, Cape Coast, Saltpond, Takoradi and Axim.