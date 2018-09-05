Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

1st batch of Hajj pilgrims to return on September 6


Fulfilment 1st batch of Hajj pilgrims to return on September 6

A total of 2,617 pilgrims from the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions took part in this year’s Hajj.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sheik I.C Quaye play

Sheik I.C Quaye

Sheikh Ibrahim Cudjoe Quaye, the Chairman of the Hajj Board has revealed that the first batch of pilgrims to Mecca will return on Thursday, September 6.

This, he disclosed, in a meeting with the pilgrims, Hajj board members, agents, security officials and other stakeholders in a meeting in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

READ ALSO: We’ve flown over 5000 Ghanaians for Hajj this year – Sheikh I.C Quaye

“There shall be a total of twelve in-bound flights, 2 per day in Tamale, airlifting a total of 2,622 pilgrims over a period of six days from the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah. Each of the two flights shall airlift 437 pilgrims", he said.

I.C Quaye said, "The Accra flights “shall airlift a total of 3,132 pilgrims, over ten days from Jeddah to Accra. The first scheduled flight commences on Monday, 10 September 2018 with two daily airlifts for ten days until 19 September 2018".

A total of 2,617 pilgrims from the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions took part in this year’s Hajj.

First batch of 435 Hajj pilgrims leave Tamale for Saudi Arabia play

First batch of 435 Hajj pilgrims leave Tamale for Saudi Arabia

 

He said that it took a lot of negotiation and tact to get “the Airline – Flynas, to accept to roll backwards the original flight schedule of August 14 2018. The financial and physical ramifications for such a delay would have brought untold hardship to our pilgrims.

“The change was, therefore, welcoming relief to all and sundry. It has reduced the waiting period for eight good days.”

Sheikh Quaye also expressed his appreciation to all those who contributed in diverse ways towards making this year’s pilgrimage a success. He thanked President Nana Akuffo-Addo and Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for their support to the pilgrims as well as the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Duty Truck Manufacturer: Sinotruk International to establish assembly plant in Ghana Duty Truck Manufacturer Sinotruk International to establish assembly plant in Ghana
Demolition: Hassan Ayariga drags Ga East Assembly to court Demolition Hassan Ayariga drags Ga East Assembly to court
Cleanliness: NPP man reveals why Nana Addo reshuffled Cecilia Dapaah to the Sanitation Ministry Cleanliness NPP man reveals why Nana Addo reshuffled Cecilia Dapaah to the Sanitation Ministry
Timely Intervention: Dr. Obengfo saves a dying man in court Timely Intervention Dr. Obengfo saves a dying man in court
Health Scare: 3 out 10 food vendors in the Volta Region have Hepatitis B - Health Officer Health Scare 3 out 10 food vendors in the Volta Region have Hepatitis B - Health Officer
Revelations: Fake, doomsday prophets have bleached faces – Korankye Ankrah Revelations Fake, doomsday prophets have bleached faces – Korankye Ankrah

Recommended Videos

Illegal Mining: Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Prez tells Xi Illegal Mining Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Prez tells Xi
Local News: GES to recruit 8,872 staff starting September Local News GES to recruit 8,872 staff starting September
Joe Mettle: Building a cathedral is as important as a building a hospital Joe Mettle Building a cathedral is as important as a building a hospital



Top Articles

1 Homecoming Ghanaian fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 10bullet
2 Fatal Crash NDC MP Collins Dauda's vehicle kills 6bullet
3 Personality Profile Kweku Adoboli: The rogue traderbullet
4 Rebellion One dead following attack on Police at Agbogbloshiebullet
5 National Cathedral See photos of judges residences to be...bullet
6 First Divorce Duncan-Williams opens up on why his first...bullet
7 Volkswagen Govt should have consulted us before signing VW...bullet
8 VW in Ghana Kantanka sends barrage of angry tweets at...bullet
9 Photos Former Interior Minister Mark Woyongo involved in...bullet
10 Health Scare 3 out 10 food vendors in the Volta Region...bullet

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
9 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

13-year old boy drowns from Bagre Dam spillage
Tragic 13-year old boy drowns from Bagre Dam spillage
The suspect, Osarfo Richard
Theft Mechanic fined GH¢2,400 for stealing Govt vehicle
Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Akufo-Addo tells Xi
Illegal Mining Chinese galamseyers won't be spared in Ghana - Akufo-Addo tells Xi
Dome-Kwabenya residents demonstrate over deplorable roads
Enough is Enough Dome-Kwabenya residents demonstrate over deplorable roads