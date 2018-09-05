1st batch of Hajj pilgrims to return on September 6

news

Sheikh Ibrahim Cudjoe Quaye, the Chairman of the Hajj Board has revealed that the first batch of pilgrims to Mecca will return on Thursday, September 6.

This, he disclosed, in a meeting with the pilgrims, Hajj board members, agents, security officials and other stakeholders in a meeting in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

“There shall be a total of twelve in-bound flights, 2 per day in Tamale, airlifting a total of 2,622 pilgrims over a period of six days from the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah. Each of the two flights shall airlift 437 pilgrims", he said.

I.C Quaye said, "The Accra flights “shall airlift a total of 3,132 pilgrims, over ten days from Jeddah to Accra. The first scheduled flight commences on Monday, 10 September 2018 with two daily airlifts for ten days until 19 September 2018".

A total of 2,617 pilgrims from the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions took part in this year’s Hajj.

He said that it took a lot of negotiation and tact to get “the Airline – Flynas, to accept to roll backwards the original flight schedule of August 14 2018. The financial and physical ramifications for such a delay would have brought untold hardship to our pilgrims.

“The change was, therefore, welcoming relief to all and sundry. It has reduced the waiting period for eight good days.”

Sheikh Quaye also expressed his appreciation to all those who contributed in diverse ways towards making this year’s pilgrimage a success. He thanked President Nana Akuffo-Addo and Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for their support to the pilgrims as well as the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana.