2 shot, five arrested as chaos engulf tanker drivers strike

Two people are reportedly injured from gun wounds and five people are currently in the custody of the Tema Police over a misunderstanding that ensued at a strike by oil tanker drivers today.

The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union (GNPTDU) held a sit down strike to protest against poor treatment by the National Petroleum Authority.

Reports indicate a rival group which did not participate in the strike went to fill their trucks with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

This infuriated the group’s striking counterparts who tried to stop their colleagues from defying the strike directives.

It led to a confrontation that made the police on sight intervene.

In the course of the commotion, two individuals were hit by stray bullets from the police team who attempted to fire warning shots to disperse the two groups.

The tanker drivers have been protesting against the regulator’s failure to ensure the full implementation of the Petroleum Producers Transportation Delivery Retail and Loss Control Manual, which was formulated by the Energy Commission in 2004, a situation they say has resulted in loss of earnings.

They further explained that not implementing the guidelines stipulated in the manual, was having dire consequences on them, as their salaries and remunerations are not paid by transporters.