RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

2021 BECE starts today with over 571,000 candidates

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

About 571, 894 candidates will sit for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) today, Monday, November 15, 2021, to Friday, November 19, 2021, at 2,158 centres across the country.

BECE
BECE

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in a statement wished all candidates teachers, Heads of Basic Schools, Directors of Education, and the general public that the BECE will take place in 2,158 centres.

Recommended articles

It said "Candidates, invigilators, supervisors, school authorities, teachers, and parents are advised to desist from any form of examination malpractice.

"GES, WAEC, and the security services are working jointly to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations at all the centres across the country."

It also urged supervisors and invigilators to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols at all centres.

"Parents, candidates, and the general public are informed that the school selection process will commence after the BECE. Details of the selection process will be communicated in due course," it noted.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

KNUST lecturer and husband of Rhodaline charged for being behind kidnap

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

Court remands 5 Konongo Odumase High School students for allegedly killing their colleague

Prime suspect in the case

Ignore the hardships in the country; contribute towards the National Cathedral – Palmer-Buckle implores Christians

Most Reverend Palmer Buckle

Akufo-Addo’s fuel reduction promise was just a mere campaign promise; forgive him – Nana Akomea to Ghanaians

NPP to acclaim Akufo-Addo as presidential candidate for Election 2020