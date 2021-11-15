The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in a statement wished all candidates teachers, Heads of Basic Schools, Directors of Education, and the general public that the BECE will take place in 2,158 centres.
2021 BECE starts today with over 571,000 candidates
About 571, 894 candidates will sit for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) today, Monday, November 15, 2021, to Friday, November 19, 2021, at 2,158 centres across the country.
It said "Candidates, invigilators, supervisors, school authorities, teachers, and parents are advised to desist from any form of examination malpractice.
"GES, WAEC, and the security services are working jointly to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations at all the centres across the country."
It also urged supervisors and invigilators to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols at all centres.
"Parents, candidates, and the general public are informed that the school selection process will commence after the BECE. Details of the selection process will be communicated in due course," it noted.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh