The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in a statement to announce the date for the examination said this will be the first time both schools and private candidates will take the exams at the same time.
2022 BECE starts today with 552,276 candidates
Schools and private candidates who have registered for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will begin the exams today, Monday, October 17, 2022, and end on October 21, 2022.
This, the Council said is due to the "consistently low entries for the BECE for Private Candidates over the years."
A total of 552,276 candidates from 18,501 schools across the country will take the exams for school candidates at 2,023 centres while a total of 1,132 private candidates have registered for the exams and will take the papers at 15 selected centres.
According to WAEC, the examination would be taken at 15 selected centres in the regional capitals.
It said the number of registered candidates for the 2022 BECE was 6.09 percent higher than the 2021 figure of 1067.
The Council assured the public that all appropriate measures had been put in place to safeguard test security and the successful conduct of the examination.
