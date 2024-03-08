ADVERTISEMENT
2024 IWD: Lordina Mahama pushes for inclusion as she interacts with queen mothers

Emmanuel Tornyi

The president and founder of the Lordina Foundation, Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, hosted an interaction with the National Queen Mothers Platform on Friday, March 8, 2024, to commemorate the 2024 International Women's Day.

Lordina Mahama with queen mothers
Lordina Mahama with queen mothers

The interaction focused on the theme of ‘Inspiring Inclusion’. It allowed the queen mothers and the former first lady to discuss how society, especially women, can best help push and uplift women

Lordina Mahama with queen mothers
Lordina Mahama with queen mothers Pulse Ghana

"We must inspire inclusion and create a powerful force that has the potential to change our communities and our country," Mrs Mahama stated.

She also highlighted the significant impact of investing in women, both morally and economically.

Mrs Mahama pointed out that everyone benefits when women can reach their full potential, leading to healthier, more educated, and more prosperous communities.

Additionally, Mrs Mahama used the occasion to highlight the contributions of the Lordina Foundation in supporting women and children in need.

Lordina Mahama with queen mothers
Lordina Mahama with queen mothers Pulse Ghana

She revealed that the foundation has provided support for education, small businesses, and healthcare facilities, particularly focusing on maternal and child health.

Mrs Mahama also shared a success story from the Lordina Foundation's involvement in building a new maternity and children's ward for the Bole District Hospital, which led to zero maternal mortality in 2023.

In conclusion, Mrs Mahama encouraged women to recommit themselves to empowering women, creating an inclusive society, and investing in every woman's potential.

She pledged to continue her efforts through the Lordina Foundation to support communities and inspire inclusion for women nationwide.

