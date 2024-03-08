2024 IWD: Lordina Mahama pushes for inclusion as she interacts with queen mothers

Pulse Ghana

"We must inspire inclusion and create a powerful force that has the potential to change our communities and our country," Mrs Mahama stated.

She also highlighted the significant impact of investing in women, both morally and economically.

Mrs Mahama pointed out that everyone benefits when women can reach their full potential, leading to healthier, more educated, and more prosperous communities.

Additionally, Mrs Mahama used the occasion to highlight the contributions of the Lordina Foundation in supporting women and children in need.

She revealed that the foundation has provided support for education, small businesses, and healthcare facilities, particularly focusing on maternal and child health.

Mrs Mahama also shared a success story from the Lordina Foundation's involvement in building a new maternity and children's ward for the Bole District Hospital, which led to zero maternal mortality in 2023.

In conclusion, Mrs Mahama encouraged women to recommit themselves to empowering women, creating an inclusive society, and investing in every woman's potential.