27-year-old Ghanaian engineer drowns in the US

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at about 4:35 pm.

The deceased had completed his master's in electrical engineering and had reportedly been a valedictorian and two-time commencement speaker at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.

The exact cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.

Ghanaian journalist Israel Laryea first posted the news on his Facebook wall and said "Yes, it's true Andrew Amuna, 27 is no more.

The young Ghanaian engineer drowned at the Granite Point Snake River near Pullman County, Washington State, the USA where he had joined a colleague on a fishing expedition, Saturday afternoon.

Pullman Radio reports, Andy drowned while swimming in the Snake River.

According to the radio station’s article, Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene West of Pullman around 4:30.

The 911 caller reported that the male went missing after being in the water near the shoreline.

Authorities searched the water in boats and jet skis before calling in the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

Divers located the male deceased in 9 feet of water about 10 feet from shore.

It was only a week ago that Andy moved to Washington State from North Carolina after he was transferred by the company he is working with, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.

The body was transported to the King County Medical Examiner’s office Monday, July 26 for autopsy, July 27.

