John and Lordina Mahama celebrate 29 years of marriage

Lordina Mahama took to social media to celebrate their 29 years of happy marriage.

She said the "most wonderful decision I ever took in my entire life was to share my life and heart with you [Mahama]."

She said "It has been such a wonderful experience living with you for the last 29 years.

"While it’s true that destiny brought us together, I strongly believe our patience, perseverance, and commitment to each other are the attributes that have kept our union strong and allowed it to stand the test of time.

"I've enjoyed every bit of my journey with you and I look forward to creating many more beautiful memories together.

"Thank you for making my life so beautiful and complete

"Happy anniversary to us, my love!"