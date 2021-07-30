John and Lordina Mahama celebrate 29 years of marriage

Former President John Mahama and his wife Lordina celebrate 29 years of marriage.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Marriage is a long journey and for the Mahama's and it has been 29 years for the lovely couples.
Former President John Mahama and his wife Lordina celebrate 29 years of marriage.
Lordina Mahama took to social media to celebrate their 29 years of happy marriage.
She said the "most wonderful decision I ever took in my entire life was to share my life and heart with you [Mahama]."
She said "It has been such a wonderful experience living with you for the last 29 years.
"While it’s true that destiny brought us together, I strongly believe our patience, perseverance, and commitment to each other are the attributes that have kept our union strong and allowed it to stand the test of time.
"I've enjoyed every bit of my journey with you and I look forward to creating many more beautiful memories together.
"Thank you for making my life so beautiful and complete
"Happy anniversary to us, my love!"
The two married on July 29, 1992, as husband and wife and are blessed with five children Shahid, Sharaf, Shafik, Farida, and Jesse.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh