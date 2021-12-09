The convict, William Agyekum alias Ninja was charged for attacking and robbing and was sentenced to prison in hard labour by the court presided over by Abass Abubakari Adams.
32-year-old mason sentenced to 18 years for robbing GH¢500 and Tecno phone
A 32-year-old mason who attacked and robbed a man, Eric Ogyigya aka Domotey of GH¢500 cash and a Tecno T 484 mobile phone valued at GH¢130 at Akyem Asuom in the Eastern Region has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by the Asamankese Circuit Court.
The mason pleaded not guilty to the offence, and the court had to go into the full trial of the case which found him guilty and consequently convicted him.
Prosecuting, Inspector Samuel Appietu Appiah, presenting the facts of the case to the court stated that on November 21, 2020, around 8 p.m, the victim went to eat in his brother's house after which he decided to rest under a shed at the Asuom Presbyterian Primary School.
All of a sudden, Agyekum with the convicts Karikari Appau, an auto electrician, and Yaw Peprah, an okada rider, pounced on him and ordered him to bring out all the money on him but the complainant refused.
He said the okada rider dipped his hand into the pocket of the complainant and forcibly removed GH¢500 cash and a Tecno T484 mobile phone and took to his heels whilst the convict, Karikari Appau, had already grabbed the complainant.
Reports by Daily Graphic stated that Agyekum hit the complainant's head with a stone so as to weaken him whilst Karikari Appau was still holding onto him firmly.
In the course of the ordeal, the complainant identified and mentioned the name of convict Karikari Appau and questioned him as to why he was doing that to him.
When convict Karikari Appau realised that the complainant had identified him, he removed a sharp knife concealed on his body to stab him in his abdomen but he hit his hand.
Convict Karikari Appau, however, stabbed Ogyigya in his left ear. The complainant raised an alarm that attracted witnesses in the case to rescue him, compelling the three attackers to escape.
He said on November 29, 2020, the police gathered an intelligence report that Agyekum was hiding in a house in Asuom so they stormed the place, arrested him.
At the police station, Agyekum admitted being part of the robbery gang and further stated that he hit the complainant's head with a stone.
