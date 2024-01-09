4 black market foreign exchange dealers caught, 2 convicted

The Ashanti Regional Police Command in Kumasi, in collaboration with the Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department (OFISD) and the Security Department of the Bank of Ghana, investigated and apprehended four individuals involved in foreign exchange dealings without the required approval and license from the Bank.

Adam Isak and Alhassan Nuhu from Macowasi Forex Bureau, an unlicensed foreign exchange bureau on the KNUST Campus in Kumasi, are among the other suspects awaiting trial.

During its supervisory duties in Kumasi, the OFISD identified irregularities in the Foreign Exchange (FX) market.

Through effective work and preliminary intelligence gathering, they discovered several illegal/parallel foreign exchange market operators in the Kumasi area.

Section 3. (1) of the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723) states that: a person shall not engage in the business of dealing in foreign exchange without a licence; and Section 29 (1a) said a person who engages in the business of dealing in foreign exchange without a licence commits an offence and is liable, on summary conviction, to a fine of not more than seven hundred penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not more than eighteen months, or both.