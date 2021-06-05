RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

4 ministers summoned to appear before Parliament to answer urgent questions

Parliament has summoned four ministers to answer urgent questions on developmental issues posed by lawmakers.

The Ministers to appear are the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and the Minister for Transport; Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.

The question to be asked by the Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, is one of four urgent questions for which sector ministers are expected to provide answers.

A lawmaker can apply to the Speaker for an urgent question if he or she thinks a matter is urgent and important, and there is unlikely to be another way of raising it in the House.

Haruna Iddrisu on June 10, 2021, will ask the Minister of Transport, how much has been accrued from the contract between the Ghana Airports and the Frontiers Healthcare for the conduct of COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport as of the end of December 2020.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture would answer an urgent question as to when the government will release the money to pay affected cocoa farmers whose farms were engaged by the Ghana COCOBOD for rehabilitation.

On Wednesday, June 19, 2021, Haruna Iddrisu "To ask the Minister for Finance the total amount of temporary advances from the Bank of Ghana to the government for the 2020 Financial Year" as captured by the Business statement.

The Minority spokesperson on Youth and Sports, Kobena Mensah Woyome, MP for South Tongu: "To ask the Minister for Youth and Sports what steps the Ministry is taking to ensure that the country hosts successfully the All African Game, 2023, including timelines of completing key tasks/activities leading to the event" on the same day.

The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, is expected to answer a question on agitations by the La Traditional Council and their Youth over the alleged invasion of military officials on their stool land.

But the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, announced the question when he read the Business Statement for the Third Week Ending June 11, 2021, for the current meeting of the House, on Friday, June 4, 2021.

The statement said the Minority Leader would also want to know the breakdown of the distribution or the utilisation of the said account to the respective contracting parties.

