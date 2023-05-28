According to NADMO, the district director in Bole, Mr. Kipo Sulemana said one person had died, two others survived the incident and about 5 others remained missing.
ADVERTISEMENT
5 missing and one dead in Black Volta boat disaster
Five persons missing and one dead in the Savannah Region after a boat on board passengers traveling from Dorkorchina to Kpandai capsized on the Black Volta.
Recommended articles
NADMO said the boat was overloaded with passengers and some goods which resulted in the disaster.
Management of the rescue team has launched a search operation and relying on local people to help rescue those missing.
There have previous incidents of travelers who get drowned on the Volta River.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh