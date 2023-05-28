ADVERTISEMENT
5 missing and one dead in Black Volta boat disaster

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Five persons missing and one dead in the Savannah Region after a boat on board passengers traveling from Dorkorchina to Kpandai capsized on the Black Volta.

According to NADMO, the district director in Bole, Mr. Kipo Sulemana said one person had died, two others survived the incident and about 5 others remained missing.

NADMO said the boat was overloaded with passengers and some goods which resulted in the disaster.

Management of the rescue team has launched a search operation and relying on local people to help rescue those missing.

There have previous incidents of travelers who get drowned on the Volta River.

