68-year-old man commits suicide over hardships

A statement issued by the Volta Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service said: "the Keta District Police received a report of the incident by a relative of the deceased and proceeded to the scene.

"After careful examination of the body, though no marks of assault were seen, the deceased was found hanging a green rope tied to the ceiling of his single room. He was in a blue striped shirt and a pair of pink shots."

According to reports, the man committed suicide due to economic hardships.

The deceased, reports stated, have no child and has been going through extreme hardship, surviving at the mercy of residents in the area.