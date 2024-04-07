ADVERTISEMENT
9 aspirants approved for NPP parliamentary primary in Ejisu constituency

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The vetting committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has granted approval to nine aspirants competing for the party's parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency.

NPP flag
This decision comes after the commencement of nominations on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The party has slated the election of a Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency on Saturday, April 13, 2024, following the passing of MP John Kumah.

Following the vetting process on Saturday, April 6, 2024, the party announced its intention to soon release guidelines for the primary as it gears up for the Ejisu by-election.

Additionally, the committee conducted a ballot for the candidates to determine their positions.

Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party, revealed that all nine aspirants were cleared to contest, ensuring ample opportunities for party members interested in the race.

"The Committee has recommended that all of them be allowed to participate in this contest. Also, we've conducted the ballot. We've informed them that the National Executives of the party will meet them on Tuesday,"

The list of contestants and their balloting positions is as follows:

  1. Kwabena Boateng
  2. Dr. Evans Duah
  3. Klinsman Karikari Mensah
  4. Helena Mensah
  5. Jacqueline Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey
  6. Portia Baffoe Abronye
  7. Kwesi Nyantakyi
  8. Aaron Prince Duah
  9. Yaa Akyawmaa Aboagye
