9 aspirants approved for NPP parliamentary primary in Ejisu constituency

Following the vetting process on Saturday, April 6, 2024, the party announced its intention to soon release guidelines for the primary as it gears up for the Ejisu by-election.

Additionally, the committee conducted a ballot for the candidates to determine their positions.

Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party, revealed that all nine aspirants were cleared to contest, ensuring ample opportunities for party members interested in the race.

"The Committee has recommended that all of them be allowed to participate in this contest. Also, we've conducted the ballot. We've informed them that the National Executives of the party will meet them on Tuesday,"

The list of contestants and their balloting positions is as follows: