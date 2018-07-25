Pulse.com.gh logo
Accra men luring our women with money – Kpikpira chief laments


Elders of Kpikpira in the Tempane District of the Northern Region have registered their displeasure with the actions some men in the southern parts of the country, who allegedly lure women from the north with money.

They said some married women from the north travel to seek greener pastures but fail to return to their husbands after being lured by men in the south with money.

According to them, the luring of their women has made most men in the north bachelors because the women they had hoped to marry have chosen to stay with relatively richer men in Accra, Kumasi and other southern cities of the country.

A spokesperson for the Kpikpira elders, Ali Yaro, bemoaned the current trend, pointing to the high level of poverty in the north as the cause.

He said there are no jobs, which forces their women to travel down south in search of greener pastures and that is how they get trapped by the men in the cities.

“The poverty level here is very high during the dry season because our lands are not fertile enough so both men and women travel to the cities to look for other alternatives for survival, and some end up doing galamsey.

“When our women go because they are new and desperate for jobs to make money they accept offers from men who promise to give them money and we the men up north suffer for it,” he bemoaned.

Ali Yaro was speaking with a team from World Vision who called on the chiefs and elders as part of a tour of World Vision projects at Tempane and other districts in the north.

He thanked the team from World Vision for taking steps to alleviate poverty in the community by installing shea-butter machines to boost the Shea-butter business.

He, therefore, appealed to men and women of Kpikpira, who have travelled down south to search for jobs, to return home and help develop the Shea-butter business.

