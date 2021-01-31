The deceased is said to have emerged from the Achimota Forest Reserve to threaten a passerby with a knife.

According to a report by Citi News, he snatched the passerby’s phone and quickly ran back into the forest.

After successfully pulling it off, the robber returned again to snatch another passerby’s phone but was shot by the Police.

The Police said the suspect was shot in an attempt to demobilize him, after which he was rushed to the hospital.

PRO of the Accra Regional Police Command DSP Effia Tenge said the suspect was, however, pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Half Assini District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police (SP) Cyprain Zenge, has allegedly committed suicide.

SP Zenge is reported to have shot himself in the head, leaving behind a note which read: “I am fed up in this world.”

A statement from the Western Regional Police Command confirmed the demise of the Police Commander.

“Although preliminary investigation points to suicide, the investigation is opened to unravel the true circumstances leading to the death of the officer,” the statement said.

“The death has been communicated to the officer’s family and the Command urges all to be sensitive and circumspect in their reportage or commentary on the matter as investigation is ongoing.”