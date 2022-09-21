Agenda 111 is Ghana's biggest ever investment in healthcare — NPP MP

According to him, the surest way for the government to improve the healthcare delivery of the people is to provide infrastructure, To that end, he said the government is committed to providing the needed health infrastructure.

"Today the NPP wants to build 111 hospitals under the Agenda 111 program. We should be happy as a people for such bold initiatives and support the government irrespective of our political beliefs because when these hospitals are built or completed successfully the next government or party in the government will not have to commit another resource in providing or putting up same hospitals across districts and regions without this facilities.

"What we have to understand is that whatever this current government is able to do right the next government wouldn’t have to spend another money in putting up same. We can do this together when we stop being too partisan or excessively political," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He said "As you know, a healthy people guarantee a healthy nation, and government being mindful of this fact has proved to show to the people its commitment to improve the health status of all residents in the country.

"The surest way to improve healthcare system is through providing new infrastructure or improving just existing ones across the length and breadth of the country."

Despite challenges with the number of hospitals in Ghana, he is optimistic the country could soon pride itself on several medical facilities to make healthcare more accessible compared to the current situation.