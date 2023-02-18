Aggrieved NEDCo staff discontinue partial strike

The aggrieved NEDCo staff accused the Managing Director of failing to improve the company’s financial situation.

They also accused the Managing Director of incompetence saying it has resulted in the company losing revenue.

“Our finances from 2019 to date have been worse. Our cash flow is bad to the extent that we are unable to pay our third parties (contractors). In Bolgatanga, our contractors went on strike because of their work for NEDCo. From January-December 2022, we cannot pay, so that is how bad the situation is.”

In a statement, the staff union asked all its members to resume work effective Friday, February 17, 2023, in compliance with the NLC directive.

Full letter below:

The Staff Groups Leadership of VRA/NEDCo wish to bring to you an update on the Resolution passed by staff in all five (5) Operational Areas in NEDCo at emergency meetings held from January 06, 2023, to January 10, 2023, calling on Mr. Osmani Aludiba Ayuba, the Managing Director, NEDCo to voluntarily resign or be removed from office by the NEDCo Board of Directors on or before the end of January 2023.

At an emergency meeting held by Staff in all five (5) Operational Areas including a head office on February 16, 2023, Staff affirmed the earlier resolution for the removal of Mr. Osmani Aludiba Ayuba as Managing Director of NEDCo and also voted massively for the escalation of the industrial action.

Staff Group Leadership was served later in the evening with a summons to appear before the National Labour Commission on Monday, February 20, 2023, in Accra. The commission also directed that we stay all ongoing industrial action and/or any intended action and appear as scheduled.

Given this latest development, Leadership directs that we suspend the partial withdrawal of services and resume all services effective Friday, February 17, 2023, in compliance with the NLC directive.