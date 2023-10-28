Ing. Edward Obeng-Kenzo, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of VRA, explained that they began closing the gate and reducing the amount of water being spilled, which has caused the water levels in the affected communities to recede into the riverbanks. As of the given date, they had spilled about 20,000 volumes of water, and the water level had reduced significantly, measuring about 277.06 as of noon on that day.
Akosombo Dam spillage: Water level has reduced exceedingly – VRA
The Volta River Authority (VRA) has reported a significant reduction in the water inflow into the Akosombo dam as of Friday, October 27, the water level had dropped to an appreciable level due to the closure of the dam's gate and the reduction in the amount of water being spilled.
In the past four days, there was a zero rise in the water level, indicating a turnover. Over the past 24 hours, there was a drop in the water level of about 0.08, and as of that morning, it was at 227.08 feet in the reservoir.
The controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams began on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.
This spillage caused the submersion of homes in various areas, affecting thousands of residents in regions such as South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and others.
