This was disclosed by President Akufo-Addo during his 15th update to the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said hot meals will be supplied daily to all 584,000 final year JHS students and 146,000 staff both in public and private schools.

READ ALSO: Upper East, Upper West and two other regions are now COVID-19 free

“As a result of reports I have received that some final year JHS students are going hungry in complying with COVID-19 protocols, I have just instructed the Minister for Gender and Social Protection to begin preparation to ensure that as from 24th August up to 18th of September, all 584,000 final year JHS students and 146,000 staff both in public and private schools be given one hot meal a day. This is to ensure full adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols,” the President said.

Akufo-Addo also disclosed that four out of Ghana’s 16 regions are currently without any active COVID-19-19 cases.

The regions that are now COVID-19 free are the North East, Savanna, Upper East and Upper West regions.

The President said government’s policies towards handling the policy are clearly working, following the decrease in active cases.