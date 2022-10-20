Akufo-Addo appoints Eric Nkansah as new GES Director-General

He is expected to either accept or decline the appointment within fourteen days.

“Pursuant to Section 19 (1), (2) (a) and (b) of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (the “Service”) pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Council of the Service, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

“Your appointment Is effective 19 October, 2022. I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment, within 14 days of receipt of this letter,” the letter read in part.

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Eric Nkansah will take over from Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa whose contracted was terminated and thus, was subsequently redeployed to his previous position at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

A letter from the Presidency, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante thanked him for his service to the nation and wished him the "very best in future endeavours."