Akufo-Addo has now made Ghana better than the US and UK - Wontumi

Evans Annang

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has extolled the sterling leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the transformation agenda of the current government has seen the country pass the likes of the United States and the United Kingdom in terms of development.

Speaking at the NPP National Delegates Congress in Kumasi, the boastful Regional Chairman said Ghanaians should be content with President Akufo-Addo.

“Ghana is now better than United States, Ghana is better than UK because of the development Akufo-Addo is bringing to Ghanaians, everyone can see it,” he said.

According to him, the progress Ghana has seen since the NPP won power in 2016 has been unprecedented.

President Akufo-Addo in an earlier statement said the current economic struggles in the country is not his fault.

He called on Ghanaians to rally behind his government in order to turn the tide.

Commissioning a party office in the Juaben Constituency in the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo said he needs the support of Ghanaians to turn things around.

He said “I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case. I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around.”

He also charged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are attending the party’s National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi to be disciplined.

Evans Annang

