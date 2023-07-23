The delegation was taken on a tour of the Pontifical Academies of Sciences at the Vatican by its Chancellor, Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson.
Akufo Addo meets Pope of Vatican
President Nana Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call to Pope Francis, of Rome on Saturday, July 22, as part of his 4 days official visit to Italy.
The two countries have since been supportive of developmental agendas in both regions, hence the visit was aimed to fortify ties between Ghana and the Vatican.
The country shares in the aspirations of the Holy See in addressing the vexed issues of climate crisis, human trafficking, and the promotion of equality for all.
In the recent commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis’ papacy, which coincided with the National Day of the Holy See, President Nana Akufo-Addo praised the former for his commitment to the cause of humanity.
