Akufo-Addo starts 5-day Ashanti Regional tour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has started his 5-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

The tour is part of his nationwide tour that begun in May.

He will undertake a number of activities including a visit to the Manhyia palace to pay a courtesy call on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The tours are intended to give the president first-hand information on the major developments across the country and assess the needs of the various regions.

Recently, the President toured the Northern Region, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

While in the Upper East Region, President Akufo-Addo inspected ongoing work on the Bongo-Balungu-Namoo-Zorko road; visit the 1-village-1-dam project site at Kuyellingo in Bongo; inspect ongoing work on the Navrongo-Chuchuliga-Sandema Road.

In the Northern Region, the President cut the sod for the construction of the Nasia-Janga Road; inspected ongoing works on the Nalerigu/Gambaga town roads; cut the sod for the 1-village-1-dam Integrated Agriculture with Renewable Energy for Poverty Eradication (IAREPE) project in Savelugu; cut the sod for the construction of a district hospital in Tolon, and also inspected ongoing works on the construction of a warehouse there as well.