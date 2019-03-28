Ushering them into office at the Jubilee House in Accra, the president warned against insubordination by the Ministers.

“I speak here not only to the ministers and deputy ministers of the new regions but also to the ministers and deputy ministers of established offices: to the new deputy ministers, it is important for you to remember that your basic responsibility is to assist your minister in the performance of his or her functions, loyalty to your minister is the fundamental premise for the success of your work", he said.

“I will not countenance any acts of disloyalty or subversion to your minister, for I’ll take such an act as disloyalty to me personally and by inference disloyalty to the state."

Nana Addo also said he believes the new Ministers will bring their experience and diversity to bear on his government.

“I’m confident that the various backgrounds and experiences of all of you will bring value to the governance of our nation and enable us to deliver on the commitments of our manifesto, the sacred compact that ties us in the New Patriotic Party to the Ghanaian people”.

The president announced that he will be touring the new regions to assess the developmental works that have been earmarked.

“I shall in the months of April and May begin my annual tours of the country starting with the new regions. I’ll be in Western North, Ahafo and Bono East in April and Oti, Savanna and North East in May. I hope by then you’d have settled in. In conclusion, I say that you are coming aboard a ship at the half-way stage of the voyage, I’m counting on you to add even more vim to the work of the crew so that together, we can deliver on our mandate to the Ghanaian people”, he said.

The Ministers are from the regions: Ahafo, Bono East, North East, Savanna, Oti and Western North