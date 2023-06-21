Akufo-Addo’s criticism of rating agencies hypocritical - Minority

Speaking in Accra, the Deputy Minority Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo said the President was dishonest in his criticism.

Adongo argued that these ratings are an integral part of the accepted global financial systems. He pointed out that when the rating agencies had assigned high ratings to Ghana in the past, the country had benefited by successfully accessing the capital markets and securing significant investments.

“You see the dishonesty, when the rating agencies were rating us high and we were going to the capital markets and showing them the rating of Ghana and collecting the $3 billion, were we in bed with them to deceive the investors? What have the rating agencies said that is not true?

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“They should tell that man [Akufo-Addo] that rating is not a diplomatic manoeuvre, he should stop going around his peers and telling them stories. The rating agencies and the capital market predates his own life and it is part of the global financial system that has come to be accepted. He has been a beneficiary of it.”

During the 30th-anniversary celebration of the African Export-Import Bank in Accra, President Akufo-Addo expressed his dissatisfaction with the reckless downgrades made by rating agencies, stating that they are detrimental to developing countries like Ghana and have contributed to the country’s current economic challenges.