Anas could have caused another May 9 disaster - A Plus

news

Political satirist Kwame A Plus has joined critics of the methods used by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to gather his evidence.

He said Anas' bribing of a referee to gather information in his latest expose could have been disastrous.

According to him, bribing a referee to influence a game such as Hearts vs Kotoko is dangerous considering a refereeing mistake is what led to the May 9th disaster in 2001.

READ ALSO: BBC says it didn’t collaborate with Anas on 'Number 12'

He said, "I don’t know the figure Anas but the agenda was very good. began with exposing food poisoning at a Biscuit manufacturing company, issues at the Mental Hospital, rot at the Customs Office, Cocoa smuggling exposé, exposé on the Judicial Service but all of a sudden his work has turned into a commercial business."

Anas has been under intense criticism from the Member of Parliament from Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyekum over his latest investigations on the Ghana Football Association.

A Plus also wondered, "How could you bribe a referee to give a penalty to an opposing team when you know well that the same incidence brought chaos between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak supporters. What would he have done if the bribery incidence has resulted in a fight at the stadium.”

A Plus added that aside becoming an investigator for hire, Anas messing with a Hearts-Kotoko game when he knows how high emotions run when it comes to that is very dangerous.