Ahmed was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck late Wednesday night at Madina in Accra while he was driving home by unidentified men on a motorbike

A disheveled Anas confirmed the sad development and loss of a core team member and a brother, to Graphic Online, hardly able to compose himself.

Ahmed was one of Tiger Eye journalists whose photographs the member of parliament for Assign South, Kennedy Agyapong circulated in his 'who watches the watchman' anti-Anas video documentary and called on the public to deal with for a handsome reward.

"He was just shot and killed, nothing was taken from him", said another devastated member of the Anas team, who added that the body has been taken to the Police Hospital Morgue and that he could be buried as soon as possible in keeping with Islamic rites.

Credit: Graphiconline.com