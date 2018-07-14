news

The National House of Chiefs is demanding an "unqualified apology" from the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, for insulting the president of the House, Togbe Afede IX.

In statement, the House of Chiefs expressed surprise that "Mr Freddie Blay descended on the House and attacked its president in the manner he did."

"The House is therefore calling on Mr Freddie Blay to render unqualified apology to Togbe Afede IX, Nananom in general, the insults and insulting behaviour he put up against Nananom."

Mr Blay is reported to have described Togbe Afede as an ignorant person who talks like a palm-wine tapper, after the respected chief waded into the controversial 275 buses for the 275 NPP constituency officies.

“Some time ago, it was one party building a multi-million dollar headquarters, we all sat down and did not complain. And recently, an aspiring chairman of a party buying several 275 vehicles. These are matters that should attract Nananom’s attention. And I’m very happy that at least the latest one has attracted the attention of the special prosecutor. Unfortunately, the canker has spread so deeply” the Chief said about the 275 buses controversy.

Earlier, the Asogli State Council also demanded an unqualified apology for the show of "disrespect" to Togbe Afede from Mr Blay.



A statement signed by Secretary to the Council Stephen Tetteh said the Council takes strong exception to comments and statements attributed to the NPP Chairman in the media in response to Togbe Afede's comment on corruption.

The statement said the NPP's silence over the issue is an indication that it supports the Chairman's conduct.



The statement has asked the Party to respond with immediate effect.