App developers of sim card self-registration portal will take the GHS5 charge – NCA

Speaking to Accra based Citi FM, Mr. Gyan said neither the NCA or the Ministry of Communications will take that money.

“The money goes to the app developers; those who built and are maintaining the app”, he said.

“It doesn’t go to the NCA,” Mr. Gyan added.

The government announced that the self-service registration application, which will be made available on both Android and IOS platforms, will be rolled out from today.

However, this announcement of payment to use the service has drawn criticism from a wide section of Ghanaians.

According to the Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the service is not meant to extort monies from Ghanaians.

She explained the app designed by experts would achieve high efficiency and function in the best possible manner with the least waste of time and effort.

According to her, the app will enable the public re-register their sim cards in the comfort of their homes. This process will be alongside the registration efforts of the Mobile Service Providers.

Pulse Ghana

The minister added that there will be public education on the use of the Self-Service SIM Registration App as part of its roll-out.

“The SIM Registration is still ongoing with the Operators at no fee. The Self Service app is an option for those who choose to use it. The App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances. Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5 cedi surcharge.”