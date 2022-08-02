According to Kwame Gyan, Deputy Corporate Affairs Director at the NCA, the fee will go directly to the app developers for maintenance.
App developers of sim card self-registration portal will take the GHS5 charge – NCA
The National Communications Authority (NCA) has clarified that the 5 Ghana cedis that will be charged for using the newly developed sim card self-registration portal will not go to the government.
Speaking to Accra based Citi FM, Mr. Gyan said neither the NCA or the Ministry of Communications will take that money.
“The money goes to the app developers; those who built and are maintaining the app”, he said.
“It doesn’t go to the NCA,” Mr. Gyan added.
The government announced that the self-service registration application, which will be made available on both Android and IOS platforms, will be rolled out from today.
However, this announcement of payment to use the service has drawn criticism from a wide section of Ghanaians.
According to the Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the service is not meant to extort monies from Ghanaians.
She explained the app designed by experts would achieve high efficiency and function in the best possible manner with the least waste of time and effort.
According to her, the app will enable the public re-register their sim cards in the comfort of their homes. This process will be alongside the registration efforts of the Mobile Service Providers.
The minister added that there will be public education on the use of the Self-Service SIM Registration App as part of its roll-out.
“The SIM Registration is still ongoing with the Operators at no fee. The Self Service app is an option for those who choose to use it. The App will be available for download on both android and IOS this week barring any unforeseen circumstances. Each registration via the app will be subject to a 5 cedi surcharge.”
She added, “Non-resident Ghanaians who do not have the Ghana card can use their passports to complete the process but will be required to update their details with the Ghana card once they acquire it. They have up till December 2022 to do so. I urge them to comply with these directives and to contact the NCA if they have any peculiar challenges. Ghanaians on official assignment outside the country or students on scholarships who cannot acquire the Ghana card by December should contact the NCA. Special provision has already been made for members of the diplomatic corps in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and regional Integration and they have been notified.
