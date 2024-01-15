Kennedy Agyapong expressed apprehensions regarding Asenso-Boakye's alleged dishonest leadership during his tenure at the ministry.
Asenso-Boakye never plotted to sell Marful-Sau's residence — Housing Ministry
The Ministry of Works and Housing has denied claims that its sector minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, was involved in a scheme to sell the official residence of the late Justice Samuel Marful-Sau.
However, the Ministry has issued a statement vehemently rejecting these accusations and clarifying that there has been no sale of the mentioned property.
It said "it “strongly refutes the allegation and states that there has been no such sale of the property.
"For the avoidance of doubt, the said land has not been sold as it is mischievously being alleged and remains the property of the State. The Government Redevelopment Programme (GRP) is rather a cost-effective undertaking which ultimately gives optimal benefit and ensures efficient use of government lands."
Below is the full statement:
