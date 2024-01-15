Asenso-Boakye never plotted to sell Marful-Sau's residence — Housing Ministry

However, the Ministry has issued a statement vehemently rejecting these accusations and clarifying that there has been no sale of the mentioned property.

It said "it “strongly refutes the allegation and states that there has been no such sale of the property.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the said land has not been sold as it is mischievously being alleged and remains the property of the State. The Government Redevelopment Programme (GRP) is rather a cost-effective undertaking which ultimately gives optimal benefit and ensures efficient use of government lands."

Below is the full statement: