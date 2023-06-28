Assin North result is a wake-up call - NPP

The party was confident in reclaiming the Assin seat but was swayed by the opposition's NDC candidate.

“While we had diligently worked towards reclaiming the Assin North Parliament, seat, we respect the decision and judgment of the people of the Assin North constituency,”

A statement signed by, Justin Koduah Frimpong, General Secretary of the party urged supporters to submit their comments and recommendations to the national secretariat for consideration and possible implementation.

“The Party views the outcome of the by-election as a wake-up call, prompting us to evaluate our approach, make rational retrospective assessments, and conduct a thorough analysis.”

“We urge our dedicated party supporters to submit their comments and recommendations to the national secretariat of the party for consideration and possible implementation”.

The letter further extended warm wishes to the NDC and its parliamentary candidate for winning the by-election.

“The Party extends its warmest congratulations to the National Democratic Congress and the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North Constituency on their electoral victory,"

