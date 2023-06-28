ADVERTISEMENT
Assin North result is a wake-up call - NPP

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Party faithful say the Assin North by-election is a wake-up call that will have the party take a rational approach in subsequent elections.

The NPP’s candidate Charles Opoku lost the parliamentary seat bid to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson who polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56%, against 12,630 votes garnered by opponent Charles Opoku, representing 42.15%, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, with the Liberal Party of Ghana’s (LPG) candidate, Sefenu Bernice Enyonam, polling a paltry 87 votes, representing 0.29%.

The party was confident in reclaiming the Assin seat but was swayed by the opposition's NDC candidate.

“While we had diligently worked towards reclaiming the Assin North Parliament, seat, we respect the decision and judgment of the people of the Assin North constituency,”

A statement signed by, Justin Koduah Frimpong, General Secretary of the party urged supporters to submit their comments and recommendations to the national secretariat for consideration and possible implementation.

“The Party views the outcome of the by-election as a wake-up call, prompting us to evaluate our approach, make rational retrospective assessments, and conduct a thorough analysis.”

“We urge our dedicated party supporters to submit their comments and recommendations to the national secretariat of the party for consideration and possible implementation”.

The letter further extended warm wishes to the NDC and its parliamentary candidate for winning the by-election.

“The Party extends its warmest congratulations to the National Democratic Congress and the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North Constituency on their electoral victory,"

Reymond Awusei Johnson
