Ayariga sues Ken Ofori-Atta over establishment of Ghana Financial Stability Fund

Ayariga is also praying the court enjoin the Ministry of Finance from implementing or utilizing the current “Operational Framework of the Ghana Financial Stability Fund (GFSF) for the administration, disbursement, withdrawal, or recovery of funds.”

The MP’s relief packages include: “An order directing the Ministry of Finance to establish the Ghana Financial Stability Fund (GFSF) through an express Act of Parliament, outlining clear legal stipulations regarding its administration, mechanisms for disbursing funds, and procedures for fund recovery, in accordance with articles 93(2), 108, 175, 176, 178, and 179 of the Constitution of Ghana.”

An order enjoining the Ministry of Finance from implementing or utilizing the current “Operational Framework of the Ghana Financial Stability Fund (GFSF) for the administration, disbursement, withdrawal, or recovery of funds, as it is illegal and unconstitutional.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Ayariga has also called on the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to withdraw their support for the fund.

“I write to request the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) country offices in Ghana not to lend your support to the unconstitutional and illegal attempt by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning (Mr. Ken Ofori Atta) to establish a Ghana Financial Stability Fund (GFSF) using mere guidelines and putting it under the administration of an illegal and unconstitutional body known as Ghana Amalgamated Trust Plc (GAT) based on opaque and legislatively unauthorized management and disbursement mechanisms.”

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank will be acting in clear violation of the Constitution of Ghana of 1992 if they lend their support to this arrangement or are in any way a party to it,” he said in his letter to the World Bank.