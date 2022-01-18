RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Bagbin has 12 policemen protecting him; withdrawal of soldiers not an issue – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has justified the withdrawal of military protection assigned to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is in bed with the executive to starve Parliament - Parliamentary Service
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is in bed with the executive to starve Parliament - Parliamentary Service

He said the withdrawal of the soldiers by the Chief of Defence Staff last week shouldn’t be a political issue.

Recommended articles

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Suame argued that the Speaker is highly protected.

“He has four police officers in his known residence. He has three police officers in his secretariat, and he has five other policemen in and around the Speaker’s office block any day, any time,” the Majority said in a statement.

“Indeed, none of the previous Speakers had half of the Police cover as has been accorded Rt. Hon. Bagbin. It must be emphasized for the record that Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has been served with the largest number of security personnel for his protection that none of the previous Speakers had,” it added.

Honourable Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu
Honourable Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu ece-auto-gen

According to a statement signed by Major General NP Andoh, the military personnel being called back did not go through the right processes before being attached to the Speaker’s office.

The names of the soldiers are given as WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Over 25 dead in Sefwi-Bibiani road accident

Sefwi-Bibiani road accident

Police rescue baby onboard snatched car; on hunt for gunmen

The red Toyota Corolla that was snatched has been retrieved by the police in Kumasi

Breast of alleged kidnapped Takoradi woman didn’t show she was pregnant - Doctor testifies

Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah

“I apologise” for asking you to use gong gongs and talking drums - NCA lawyer seeks forgiveness

Dr. Poku Adusei, Director of Legal Services at the National Communication Authority