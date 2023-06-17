The ban affected any form of noise-making, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, and roadside evangelism among others.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ban on drumming and noisemaking officially lifted
The Ga States has officially lifted the month-long ban on drumming and noisemaking
Recommended articles
On Thursday, Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, beat the Odadao twin's drums to signify the lifting of the ban at the Gbese Palace amid cheers and the firing of musketry.
Traditional leaders of the Ga states, Accra Metropolitan Assembly Mayor Elizabeth Sackey, Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Wulomei, as well as indigenes, were present
This year’s ban on drumming and noisemaking commenced on May 15 as part of preparations for the celebration of the Homowo festival by the Ga people.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh