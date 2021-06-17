Banks in Ghana are using bread delivery vans as bullion vans – Former Police Commander

According to him, the vans used by the banks in the country do not meet the specifications required to qualify as a bullion van.
"The vans can only pass for bread delivery because they don't meet even one inch of the specifications that are required to qualify a vehicle as a bullion van. They don't meet even one percent and then you put a poor police officer on board and the police administration is looking on aloof', a former Commander of the Formed Police Unit Superintendent Naa Hamza Yakubu has opined.
His comments come at the back of a police officer escorting a bullion van who was shot dead at Adedenko, Metal Market Road near James Town by a four-member gang of armed robbers in Accra.
The police officer, identified as Constable Emmanuel Osei, was killed on the spot together with a trader selling her wares close to the scene, also identified as Efua Badu.
Naa Hamza Yakubu speaking on Accra-based 3FM said the police have also failed to secure the safety of the police officers escorting the vehicles.
"They failed fundamentally to secure the personality of the people. They cannot give bulletproof vest?" he asked.
He added: "And from the benefit of hindsight provide them with ballistic helmet...In escorting a bullion van, it is also unheard of to allow one single police officer to undertake such an exercise. The least you can do is to put them in pairs, at least in pairs of four, six, or eight depending on the magnitude of the financial institution; instead, you allow a poor police officer to go and face this."
