Speaking at a durbar of Chiefs and people of Bazua in the Binduri Constituency of the Upper East Region, the Binduri Chief said Dr. Bawumia has proven that he is not like "somebody" who would have exploited his own people.

"The essence of politics is to bring something to your people and not to take away something from them," said the Binduri Chief.

"Dr. Bawumia has brought a lot to his people. He has brought two regions to his people, not like somebody who would have taken away two regions from his people," he said.

The Chief expressed his pride in Dr. Bawumia and also commended the NPP government for the numerous development projects that are visible in the Binduri community.

The Chief led his people's commendation of the Akufo-Addo government by listing several projects in various communities in Binduri.

The tall list of projects he mentioned included the construction of a modern district police station, drilling of 92 boreholes, hot meals to over 300 JHS graduates, construction of major bridges at Gbunbugu and Sakpari, construction of 10 dams in Binduri District, expansion of electricity to rural communities, Planting for Food and Jobs, the opening of more feeder roads in Binduri district, construction of 5 chips compounds in the district, construction of 20 lockable stalls at Bazua (10 at Binduri and 10 at 44 markets), provision of an ambulance for health emergencies as well as the construction and establishment of a district hospital, which he said processes have commenced.

Chief of Binduri, Naba Robert Akolbilla

Vice President Bawumia, who is in the Upper East Region for a three-day tour, thanked the chiefs and the people for their warm reception and kind words.

He urged them to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP parliamentary candidate for the NPP to continue its good works in the Upper East Region.