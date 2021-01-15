According to the GHA, the fraudulent recruitment agencies are asking applicants to deposit and pay fees with the promise of securing well-placed jobs in breach of the formal recruitment processes of the Human Resource Division of the GHA.

In a statement issued by the GHA and signed by its Acting Chief Executive, A.B.K Nuhu on Thursday, January 14, 2020, it said: "It has been brought to our attention that a group of people/scammers are using various online portals to lure potential Job seekers with Job Offers as Quantity Surveyors with the Ghana Highway Authority."

Ghana Highway Authority

"Regarding Quantity Surveyors interview and Orientation at Ghana Highway Authority, starting Thursday 14th January 2021 in all the Regions of the country, the statement noted.

"These individuals/Recruitment Agencies are misguiding these Jobseekers and promising them well-placed jobs with the Authority," it added.

The authority stated that "any potential Jobseeker who willingly corresponds with such faceless individual crooks or recruitment agencies, does so at their own risk.

"It will not accept any liability for any loss or damage that may be suffered or incurred directly or indirectly through correspondence with such fraudulent individuals or recruitment agencies and such communication should not be treated as an offer or representation from GHA."

The GHA also urged the public to contact its Public Affairs Division "for any further clarification' via "Public Affair@highways.gov.gh."