In a Facebook post, Franklin Cudjoe said despite the challenges that confronted Bola Ray in the last few years, he has been resolute in creating an environment for his employees to succeed.

“I am beginning to see the impact Bola Ray had on some of his former employees. Times were tough for the man, but I see many lights Bola lighted in these young broadcasters gradually dimming. Sad.

“May the likes of Bola remain with us and may their missteps never be their end. We all have leadership faults but never easy to be an employer who gives unlimited opportunities to his employees”.

The EIB CEO sparked controversy after he openly admitted that his company was facing financial challenges. While many faulted him for being too frank and candid with the state of his company, others praised him for for his sincerity and boldness.

The EIB Network is one of the leading media conglomerate in Ghana with many successful radio stations and two television platforms including GHone TV.

Stations under the unit including its flagship Starr FM has received numerous awards since it emerged some 5 years ago.