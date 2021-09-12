RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Bono East: Police officer arrested for stealing A-K 47 bullets and body bag

Emmanuel Ayamga

A Lance Corporal is currently in the grip of the Ghana Police for allegedly stealing A-K-47 ammunition and a dead body bag.

According to a report by Dailymailgh, the Police officer, identified as Christian Adjei, hid the items at his residence in Kintampo.

The report suggests a team of investigators from the Bono East Police stormed the officer’s residence to search the place on September 8, 2021.

After thoroughly searching the room, 10 live A-K 47 ammunition were found, as well as a dead body bag.

A body armour and a ballistic helmet belonging to the Ghana Police Service were also found at his single room self-contained apartment.

The report adds that the team of investigators also found some dry substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Police said they decided to search the officer’s house following a tip-off. Meanwhile, Lance Corporal Christian Adjei is currently in Police custody.

