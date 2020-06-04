According to the suit filed by the businessman, Rev. Obofuor failed to pay for services rendered to him by the plaintiff after an agreement was reached.

The writ states that Rev. Obofuor owes the plaintiff, Charles Frimpong GHC70,000 as the cost of a Power Plant delivered to him.

The plaintiff said he delivered the Power Plant to the defendant’s church in Achimota, Accra.

The writ further explained that, after an assessment on the power plants, the defendant requested the plaintiff to deliver another equipment at the same cost making the total sum owed the plaintiff to GHC140,000.

Frimpong averred that the defendant later requested to be supplied a transmitter at a cost of GHS 90,000 but paid GHC40,000 as part of the cost, leaving a balance of GHC50,000.

However, all efforts to retrieve the rest of the money have proved futile as the defendant denied transacting business with the Plaintiff, to the shock of Frimpong.

The Plaintiff, Mr. Kwame Frimpong is thus, praying the court to assist him in retrieving GHS 190,000 owed him by the defendant, Rev. Obofuor.